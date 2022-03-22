Finland's Fortum in $1.1 bln deal to sell Oslo heating business

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Fortum Oslo Varme, which provides heating to homes and businesses in Norway's capital, for 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.14 billion).

The buyers are Hafslund Eco, owned by the Oslo municipality, as well as Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision and Swedish energy infrastructure investor Infranode.

Fortum Oslo Varme, Norway's largest producer of district heating, uses surplus energy from a waste incineration plant to heat water, pumping it to customers via a network of insulated underground pipes.

Fortum has in recent years also sold district heating businesses in Sweden, the Baltic states and in parts of Finland, but last week announced a deal to upgrade a similar business in and around the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

Closing of the transaction, which depends on approvals from the Oslo city council as well as competition regulators, is expected during the second quarter of 2022, the companies said.

($1 = 8.7969 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

