Finland's Fortum in $1.1 bln deal to sell Oslo heating business

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Fortum Oslo Varme, which provides heating to homes and businesses in Norway's capital, for 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.14 billion).

The buyers are Hafslund Eco, owned by the Oslo municipality, as well as Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision and Swedish energy infrastructure investor Infranode.

($1 = 8.7969 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.