Finland's Fortum extends coal plant operation to safeguard March power supply

February 26, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE will keep a domestic coal plant running commercially for an extra month to help secure supplies this winter, it said on Monday.

The Meri-Pori power plant, with an installed capacity of 565 megawatt (MW) was slated to go into reserve operations from March 1, but this deadline has now been extended by one month to April 1, Fortum said.

The decision has been agreed with authorities, it added.

"This winter the electricity market has been exposed to strong volatility, and it is fortunate that our Meri-Pori power plant can continue to support security of supply still in March," Fortum's head of corporate customers and markets Simon-Erik Ollus said.

The Finnish power system price set a record high of 890.54 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for Jan. 5 deliveries, while hourly prices soared as high as 1,896 euros/MWh, prompting security of supply concerns and calls to cut consumption.

The periodical scarcity of electricity in the Finnish power system was likely to remain an issue in the coming winters, Fortum's Ollus said, urging a wider debate on the Finnish energy mix.

"The beginning of January reminded us that we need more clean, weather-proof baseload and dispatchable power generation in Finland," Finland's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Kai Mykkanen said in the statement.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Angus MacSwan)

