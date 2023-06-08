News & Insights

Finland's foreign minister says to make presidential election announcement

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

June 08, 2023 — 01:28 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, June 8 (Reuters) - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday he will make an announcement at 0800 GMT regarding next year's presidential election, amid reports that the two-times runner up will announce a third attempt to become president.

Haavisto of the Green Party "is expected to announce that he will run" to succeed incumbent Sauli Niinisto, who is due to step down next year, Finnish news agency STT reported without naming any sources.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.