Finland's foreign minister says to make presidential election announcement

HELSINKI, June 8 (Reuters) - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday he will make an announcement at 0800 GMT regarding next year's presidential election, amid reports that the two-times runner up will announce a third attempt to become president.

Haavisto of the Green Party "is expected to announce that he will run" to succeed incumbent Sauli Niinisto, who is due to step down next year, Finnish news agency STT reported without naming any sources.

