Finland's Fennovoima withdraws application to build Hanhikivi nuclear plant

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Finnish consortium Fennovoima said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its construction permit application for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant following the company's recent decision to break off cooperation with the facility's designated Russian supplier.

Fennovoima on May 2 announced it had scrapped the contract with Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project for the delivery of the nuclear power plant due to "significant delays and inability to deliver the project".

RAOS Project has said it will demand compensation for the termination.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

