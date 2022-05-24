Finland's Fennovoima withdraws application to build Hanhikivi nuclear plant

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

Finnish consortium Fennovoima said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its construction permit application for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant following the company's recent decision to break off cooperation with the facility's designated Russian supplier.

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Finnish consortium Fennovoima said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its construction permit application for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant following the company's recent decision to break off cooperation with the facility's designated Russian supplier.

Fennovoima on May 2 announced it had scrapped the contract with Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project for the delivery of the nuclear power plant due to "significant delays and inability to deliver the project".

RAOS Project has said it will demand compensation for the termination.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More