Finland's Fennovoima ends Rosatom contract for nuclear power plant

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had terminated its contract with Russia's state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.

The planned Hanhikivi plant was commissioned by Fennovoima, a Finnish-Russian consortium, in which Finnish stakeholders including Outokumpu OUT1V.HE, Fortum FORTUM.HE and SSAB SSABa.ST own two thirds and Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Voima holds the rest.

