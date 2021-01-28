Finland's Elisa Q4 profit tops forecast, sees slight revenue growth in 2021

Q4 EBITDA 171 million euros, up 1.9%

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa ELISA.HE posted fourth-quarter profit just above forecasts on Thursday, and said it expected core earnings at the same level or slightly higher in 2021 versus last year.

Elisa, which competes with Sweden's Telia TELIA.ST and Norwegian Telenor's TEL.OL DNA for market share in Finland, said revenues rose 2.2% in the quarter to 498 million euros ($602 million), helped by growth in telecom and digital services, and equipment sales.

Its mobile services business, where income fell slightly in the third quarter as the coronavirus crisis hit roaming, reported 0.7% revenue growth.

The company expects income to be slightly higher this year than in 2020, with increasing revenues in mobile data and digital services.

"Full-year comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be at the same level or slightly higher than in 2020," the firm said in a statement.

EBITDA in 2020 was 685 million euros.

Elisa's October-December earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.9% to 171 million euros ($207 million) versus analysts' average forecast of 169 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

Elisa said it would propose a dividend of 1.95 euros for 2020, just above analysts' mean forecast of 1.92 euros.

($1 = 0.8267 euros)

