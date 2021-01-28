Finland's Elisa Q4 profit tops forecast, sees slight revenue growth in 2021

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Finnish telecom operator Elisa posted fourth-quarter profit just above forecasts on Thursday, and said it expected core earnings at the same level or slightly higher in 2021 versus last year.

Q4 EBITDA 171 million euros, up 1.9%

Sees 2021 EBITDA in line or higher than 2020

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa ELISA.HE posted fourth-quarter profit just above forecasts on Thursday, and said it expected core earnings at the same level or slightly higher in 2021 versus last year.

Elisa, which competes with Sweden's Telia TELIA.ST and Norwegian Telenor's TEL.OL DNA for market share in Finland, said revenues rose 2.2% in the quarter to 498 million euros ($602 million), helped by growth in telecom and digital services, and equipment sales.

Its mobile services business, where income fell slightly in the third quarter as the coronavirus crisis hit roaming, reported 0.7% revenue growth.

The company expects income to be slightly higher this year than in 2020, with increasing revenues in mobile data and digital services.

"Full-year comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be at the same level or slightly higher than in 2020," the firm said in a statement.

EBITDA in 2020 was 685 million euros.

Elisa's October-December earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.9% to 171 million euros ($207 million) versus analysts' average forecast of 169 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

Elisa said it would propose a dividend of 1.95 euros for 2020, just above analysts' mean forecast of 1.92 euros.

($1 = 0.8267 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters