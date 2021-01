Finland's Elisa buys German industrial software firm

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa ELISA.HE said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy German industrial software maker camLine, paying 60 million euros ($73 million) in cash.

"The transaction is consistent with Elisa's strategy to grow digital businesses internationally and it strengthens Elisa's industrial software business growth," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8222 euros)

