Finland will formally join NATO in coming days -Stoltenberg

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - Finland will join NATO within days following Turkey's decision to ratify its accession to the Western defence alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"All 30 NATO allies have now ratified the accession protocol," Stoltenberg said.

"Finland will formally join our alliance in the coming days."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

