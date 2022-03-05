Finland to pick between two Israeli companies for anti-aircraft systems

HELSINKI, March 5 (Reuters) - Finland has decided to purchase anti-aircraft equipment from one of two Israeli companies, either Israel Aerospace Industries ISRAI.UL or Rafael Advanced Systems, Finland's defence ministry said on Saturday.

In October 2020, Finland had sent an invitation for bids to five companies including Germany's Diehl Defence, Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, the UK's MBDA, and the two Israeli companies with which it now intends to continue negotiations, the ministry said.

"In this scheme we will upgrade the anti-aircraft defence's high-altitude ability and increase significantly its reach," the ministry said in a statement.

The Nordic country, which is not a NATO member but shares a long border with Russia, recently decided to further step up its defence spending and deepen cooperation with the United States in a reaction to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Under the anti-aircraft project Finland plans to purchase equipment such as transporter erector launchers, radar systems, missiles and related integration equipment, the ministry said, adding the goal is to make a final purchase decision in early 2023.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by David Holmes)

