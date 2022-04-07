Finland to invest 850 million euros to speed up Russian energy exit

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Finland will invest up to 850 million euros ($924 million) to ensure sufficient energy supply and to speed up breaking away from its dependence on Russian energy, the government said on Thursday.

HELSINKI, April 7 (Reuters) - Finland will invest up to 850 million euros ($924 million) to ensure sufficient energy supply and to speed up breaking away from its dependence on Russian energy, the government said on Thursday.

Finland will also acquire a new floating LNG terminal together with Estonia to be placed in Finland to put an end to gas deliveries from Russia, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila told reporters.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters