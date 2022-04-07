Finland to invest 850 million euros to speed up Russian energy exit

HELSINKI, April 7 (Reuters) - Finland will invest up to 850 million euros ($924 million) to ensure sufficient energy supply and to speed up breaking away from its dependence on Russian energy, the government said on Thursday.

Finland will also acquire a new floating LNG terminal together with Estonia to be placed in Finland to put an end to gas deliveries from Russia, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila told reporters.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.