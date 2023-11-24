Finland shuts more Russia border points, says asylum inflow must stop

By Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto

HELSINKI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia must stop sending illegal migrants to its frontier with Finland in what amounts to a "hybrid attack", Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Friday, after the Nordic nation temporarily shut all border passenger crossings bar one.

"We want to send a clear message to Russia: this must stop," Orpo told a press conference.

"It is not at this moment a question of asylum seekers, it is a question of hybrid attack and national security," he said.

Having shut four border stations last week, Finland closed three more overnight for a month, leaving open only its northernmost one, Raja-Jooseppi, located in the Arctic region.

Raja-Jooseppi opened its gates for traffic at 0800 GMT on Friday and stayed open for four hours, the Border Guard said.

However Finland's ombudsman for non-discrimination said the remote location of Raja-Jooseppi prompted concerns that Helsinki was jeopardising the right to seek asylum.

"If there is no genuine and effective access to the asylum procedure, there is an obvious danger of violating the absolute ban on return and the ban on mass deportation," the ombudsman's office said in a post on social media platform X.

The Finnish Border Guard said 92 migrants had arrived at the Salla and Vartius border crossings on Thursday before they shut but none had turned up overnight outside opening hours.

EU HELP

It expects dozens of officers from the European Union's Frontex border agency to help patrol the 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia from next week.

"Their task will primarily be to patrol the land border under the supervision of the Finnish Border Guards and to support them," Border Security Expert Arttu Maaranen told Reuters.

He said the border guards were preparing for all scenarios, including one in which migrants attempted to cross into Finland through forests spanning the frontier.

"We have requested equipment needed for monitoring and surveillance, including a thermal camera vehicle," he said.

Frontex already has nine border guard officers working in Finland. It said on Thursday it would deploy another 50 border guard officers and other staff to Finland along with equipment such as patrol cars to improve security.

Norway has experienced "no irregularities" so far on its border with Russia, which runs to the north of Finland's, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday during a visit to the Estonian capital Tallinn.

He said Norway was ready to take the necessary measures to have order at the border if the situation changed.

Estonia and Latvia, like Finland, have accused Moscow of sending migrants to their borders with Russia in what all three nations have described as "hybrid attack" operations.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, additional reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik in Oslo, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Gareth Jones)

