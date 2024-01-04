Finland seeks to limit power consumption as price surges in cold weather

By Essi Lehto and Nora Buli

HELSINKI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Finland's power grid operator urged consumers to limit their electricity use on Thursday to prevent shortages as temperatures plummeted and power prices soared to a record high.

Finland is experiencing an exceptionally cold start to the year with temperatures ranging from -15 Celsius (5 Fahrenheit) in the south to below -40 Celsius in Lapland, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

"The situation is very sensitive to unexpected failures in the electricity system and therefore the situation can change very quickly," Grid operator Fingrid said in a statement.

"Fingrid will increase its preparedness from Thursday afternoon... until further notice," it added.

The Finnish power system price for Friday surged to a record 890.54 euros ($975.32) per megawatt hour (MW/h), data from power bourse Nord Pool showed, up from 228.12 euros/MWh on Thursday and more than six times the average Nordic level.

Fingrid urged people to curb their power consumption, particularly during peak hours that run between 0800-1000 in the morning and 1700-2200 in the evening local time.

"There is sufficient power capacity, but today and for the rest of the week it is very important that all electricity users participate in the consumption flexibility," Fingrid said.

Finland's previous day-ahead record dates back to February 2010 and stood at 505.68 euros/MWh.

Neighbouring Estonia's day-ahead price was identical to Finland's while Latvia and Lithuania's stood at 670.83 euros/MWh.

By comparison, the overall Nordic day-ahead system price stood at 140.80 euros/MWh, the Nord Pool data showed.

Fingrid said Finnish electricity consumption temporarily climbed over 15,000 megawatt (MW) on Wednesday, its highest level in eight years.

"It now is important that domestic production and import connections from neighbouring countries function reliably," Fingrid power systems Director Tuomas Rauhala told Reuters.

Fingrid data showed Finland at 1240 GMT was producing power at a rate of 11,864 MW and was importing 2,573 MW, mostly from Sweden.

