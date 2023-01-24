Finland says timeout needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

January 24, 2023 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Finland's foreign minister on Tuesday told Reuters a timeout of a few weeks is needed in the talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkey regarding the two Nordic nations' plans to join the NATO military alliance.

"A timeout is needed before we return to the three-way talks and see where we are when the dust has settled after the current situation, so no conclusions should be drawn yet," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"I think there will be a break for a couple of weeks," he added.

