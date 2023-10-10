News & Insights

Finland says gas pipeline and telecoms cable damaged

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 10, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik, Anna Ringstrom, Marta Frackowiak for Reuters ->

Updates throughout with PM's office, media reports

OSLO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A subsea gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia has sustained damage, and the location of the outage has been identified, the Finnish prime minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

A fault has also been found in a telecommunications cable between Finland and Estonia, the government said.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will hold a press conference at 1430 GMT, his office said on Tuesday.

Finnish daily Iltalehti, citing Finnish security sources, said investigators believed the outage may have been caused by a deliberate act.

Swedish public radio, citing Finnish government sources, separately reported that the pipeline damage did not occur naturally.

No potential causes for the outage could be ruled out for the time being, including sabotage, a spokesperson for Estonian gas system operator Elering said on Monday.

The pipeline between Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia crosses the Gulf of Finland, an arm of the Baltic Sea that stretches eastwards into Russian waters and ends at the port of St Petersburg.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm and Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.