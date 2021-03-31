Finland plans to issue benchmark bond in Q2

HELSINKI, March 31 (Reuters) - Finland is planning to issue a new euro benchmark bond, probably of 10 years' maturity, the state treasury said on Wednesday.

Finland's 2021 gross borrowing requirement is at 35.9 billion euros, with 17.5 billion euros of that expected to be covered with long-term debt, the treasury said.

The Finnish economy shrank 2.8% in 2020, according to Statistic Finland.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Tarmo Virki)

