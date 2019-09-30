Finland plans tap auctions, considers issuing U.S. dollar bond

By Tarmo Virki

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Finland's State Treasury said on Monday it plans to hold tap auctions of existing euro benchmark bonds in the fourth quarter while it also explores an option to issue a dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond.

"The option to issue a USD-denominated benchmark-sized bond under the EMTN programme will be explored during the remainder of the year, the timing being subject to conducive market conditions and refinancing needs of the central government," it said in a statement.

The treasury said that the foreseen long-term funding need for 2019 is approximately 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion), and by the end of September, about 80% of this was completed.

"To complete the long-term funding requirement for the year, one or two tap auctions of existing euro benchmark bond lines are likely to be arranged in the last quarter of the year," it said, adding this is subject to the central government liquidity position and prevailing secondary market conditions.

Finland's debt will reach 109 billion euros in 2020, the new centre-left government said when it unveiled the 2020 budget earlier this month.

The 2020 budget will have a deficit of 2 billion, and annual deficits would widen further in coming years as the euro zone member steps up spending to boost its slowing economy.

Finland's growth is expected to slow in coming years. The finance ministry in June forecast Finland’s gross domestic product to grow 1.6% this year, 1.2% in 2020, and 1.1% in 2021.

($1 = 0.9140 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Christian Schmollinger)

