Finland LNG terminal to open booking for winter slots on Friday

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 25, 2023 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Finland's Gasgrid, which operates the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Inkoo, will be opening booking for its revised winter slots for three days from Friday to help maintain stable supplies after the loss of a pipeline.

The Balticconnector line linking Finland and Estonia was ruptured earlier this month by what Finnish police say they believe was a large anchor dragged by a ship. The incident remains under investigation.

Due to the unavailability of the Balticconnector link and changed market conditions, Gasgrid earlier this week published a revised schedule offering six slots between December and March.

The allocation procedure will commence on Oct. 27 and close on Oct. 30, Gasgrid said.

Gasgrid had suspended terminal bookings following the Balticconnector incident - which cut off gas flows between the two countries until April at least - to allow market participants time to adjust to the new import situation.

The company also published an updated booking schedule for Inkoo, showing that a late spot offered for early November has been booked, as well as the booking for a late November slot previously announced by Eesti Gaas.

