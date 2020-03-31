Finland increases stake in Nokian Tyres, share rebounds

March 31 (Reuters) - Finland's state investment arm Solidium said on Tuesday it had increased its stake in Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE, sending the Finnish tyre maker's share up more than 13% in morning trade.

Solidium's holding in Nokian now amounts to 6.2% of its shares, up from 5% at the end of the year, Solidium's chief executive Antti Makinen told Reuters.

"The share price looked attractive to us," Makinen said.

Nokian Tyres' share hit a more than 5-year low earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused it to lay off staff temporarily and scrap its outlook .

Makinen said Solidium had also raised its stake in Finnish telecoms company Nokia NOKIA.HE, to 4.2% from 3.85% at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen)

