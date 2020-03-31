Finland increases stake in Nokian Tyres, share rebounds

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Finland's state investment arm Solidium said on Tuesday it had increased its stake in Nokian Tyres, sending the Finnish tyre maker's share up more than 13% in morning trade.

March 31 (Reuters) - Finland's state investment arm Solidium said on Tuesday it had increased its stake in Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE, sending the Finnish tyre maker's share up more than 13% in morning trade.

Solidium's holding in Nokian now amounts to 6.2% of its shares, up from 5% at the end of the year, Solidium's chief executive Antti Makinen told Reuters.

"The share price looked attractive to us," Makinen said.

Nokian Tyres' share hit a more than 5-year low earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused it to lay off staff temporarily and scrap its outlook .

Makinen said Solidium had also raised its stake in Finnish telecoms company Nokia NOKIA.HE, to 4.2% from 3.85% at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More