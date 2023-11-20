Finland extends nuclear reactor outage, pushing up power price

Updates throughout with comments by operator, analyst, background

HELSINKI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Finnish power company TVO said on Monday it had extended an outage at Olkiluoto 3, Europe's largest nuclear power generator, while it undertakes repairs, likely boosting electricity prices.

The 1,600 megawatts (MW) unit, known as OL3, on Sunday suffered an unexpected outage due to a turbine problem, TVO and Nordic power bourse Nord Pool said.

"We are looking into a fault on the turbine side and when we find out what it is, we can say what caused it and when we can return to electricity production," said a TVO spokesperson.

"We will issue a statement as soon as we know more."

The outage was expected to drive up short-term power prices in Finland and the Nordic region, an LSEG market analyst said.

TVO had initially predicted a return to full production capacity on Monday morning, but in a regulatory filing said it was instead aiming for a partial restart to take place on Tuesday.

Output capacity on Tuesday was predicted to reach 1,285 MW, while the full 1,600 MW could be seen on Wednesday, according to the filing.

Plagued by construction delays, OL3 began regular electricity output in April this year, some 14 years behind schedule.

Finland has said the nuclear reactor, the first to come on line in Europe in 16 years, is expected to meet around 14% of the country's electricity demand, boosting energy security.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Nora Buli in Oslo, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

