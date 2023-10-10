Finland-Estonia gas pipeline may have been deliberately damaged -media

OSLO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Investigators believe a subsea gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia may have been deliberately damaged, Finnish daily Iltalehti reported on Tuesday, citing Finnish security sources.

Swedish public radio separately reported that the pipeline had been damaged and that the damage did not occur naturally, citing Finnish government sources.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.