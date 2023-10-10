News & Insights

Finland-Estonia gas pipeline may have been deliberately damaged -media

October 10, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Investigators believe a subsea gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia may have been deliberately damaged, Finnish daily Iltalehti reported on Tuesday, citing Finnish security sources.

Swedish public radio separately reported that the pipeline had been damaged and that the damage did not occur naturally, citing Finnish government sources.

