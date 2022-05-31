Finland doesn't take Turkish woes seriously, Erdogan's spox tells paper
HELSINKI, May 31 (Reuters) - Finland has to stop "protecting" what Turkey considers a terrorist organisation and take Turkey's security concerns seriously if it wants Turkey to accept it in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson told a Finnish newspaper on Tuesday.
"The problem is not that Finland would not understand Turkey. Finland refuses to take Turkey's security concerns seriously," Communications Director of the Turkish President, Fahrettin Altun told Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat by email.
Turkey has objected to Finland's and Sweden's joining the Western defence alliance on the grounds they harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and because Finland and Sweden halted arms exports to Turkey in 2019.
Altun's words echoed what Erdogan's chief foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told his U.S. counterpart on Monday, calling for the two Nordic countries to "take concrete steps regarding the terrorist organisations that threaten Turkey's national security".
"Eventually Finland's government must decide which is more important, to join NATO or protect these kinds of organisations," Altun told the paper.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year