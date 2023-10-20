News & Insights

Finland contacts China, Russia regarding Baltic Sea pipeline investigation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 20, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by Anna Kauranen for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finland's foreign ministry said on Friday it had contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation of damage to a pipeline and a telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea.

Early on Oct. 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage.

The Finnish foreign ministry in a statement to Reuters on Friday said it had contacted China to seek help to get in touch with the NewNew Polar Bear vessel, a ship as a subject of investigation by Finnish police.

Regarding Russia, Finland contacted the Russian foreign ministry, "stating the seriousness of the matter", and that an investigation had been launched.

