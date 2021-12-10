Finland confirms Lockheed wins F-35 fighter jet competition

HELSINKI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's LMT.N F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, and plans to order 64 planes, the government told a news conference.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Lockheed Martin was set to win the contract.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Essi Lehto in Helsinki; editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.