Finland can't rule out "state actor" involvement in pipeline damage, intelligence chief says

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

October 12, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by Elviira Luoma for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Finland can't rule out the possibility that a "state actor" was involved in damaging the Balticconnector gas pipeline and a parallel telecoms cable, Finnish Security Intelligence Service Director Antti Pelttari said on Thursday.

"We can say, like the National Bureau of Investigation, that it seems to be caused by an external actor. Involvement of a state actor in this job cannot be ruled out," Finnish Security Intelligence Service director Antti Pelttari told reporters.

