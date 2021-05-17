Fininvest sells 2% Mediobanca stake to rebalance investments
MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Monday it had sold its 2% stake in investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI "to rationalise and rebalance its financial investment portfolio."
The stake was sold for a total amount of 174 million euros ($211 million), Fininvest added.
($1 = 0.8228 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)
((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.