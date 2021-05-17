Fininvest sells 2% Mediobanca stake to rebalance investments

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Monday it had sold its 2% stake in investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI "to rationalise and rebalance its financial investment portfolio."

The stake was sold for a total amount of 174 million euros ($211 million), Fininvest added.

($1 = 0.8228 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

