Fininvest sells 2% Mediobanca stake to rebalance investments

Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Monday it had sold its 2% stake in investment bank Mediobanca "to rationalise and rebalance its financial investment portfolio."

The stake was sold for a total amount of 174 million euros ($211 million), Fininvest added.

($1 = 0.8228 euros)

