FingerTango Subscribes to SPD’s Wealth Product

FingerTango, Inc. (HK:6860) has released an update.

FingerTango, Inc.’s subsidiary, Shanghai Youmin, has invested RMB30,000,000 in a low-risk wealth management product offered by SPD Bank with a fixed return. The subscription, made with the company’s surplus cash, is a discloseable transaction as per the Listing Rules due to its size. The product has an expected annualized return rate of 2.65%-2.90% and a short investment term of 99 days.

