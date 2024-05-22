News & Insights

Stocks

FingerTango Subscribes to SPD’s Wealth Product

May 22, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FingerTango, Inc. (HK:6860) has released an update.

FingerTango, Inc.’s subsidiary, Shanghai Youmin, has invested RMB30,000,000 in a low-risk wealth management product offered by SPD Bank with a fixed return. The subscription, made with the company’s surplus cash, is a discloseable transaction as per the Listing Rules due to its size. The product has an expected annualized return rate of 2.65%-2.90% and a short investment term of 99 days.

For further insights into HK:6860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.