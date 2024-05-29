FingerTango Inc. Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

FingerTango, Inc. (HK:6860) has released an update.

FingerTango Inc. has announced an upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) set for June 21, 2024, to discuss key corporate matters, including the adoption of the latest audited financial statements and director reports. The meeting will see the re-election of several directors and the determination of their remuneration, as well as the re-appointment of the company’s auditor with the authorization for the board to set their fees. Additionally, the board will seek approval to issue and deal with additional company shares and to make or grant related offers and agreements.

