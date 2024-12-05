FingerTango Inc. Reveals Board Roles and Committee Structure

FingerTango, Inc. (HK:6860) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FingerTango Inc. has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors, featuring both executive and independent non-executive members. The board oversees three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with Mr. Liu Jie serving as the Chairman. This strategic leadership structure aims to enhance the company’s governance and operational efficiency.

For further insights into HK:6860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.