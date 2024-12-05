FingerTango Appoints New Executive Director Ms. Li Nini

FingerTango, Inc. (HK:6860) has released an update.

FingerTango Inc. has appointed Ms. Li Nini as an executive director, effective December 5, 2024. With over a decade of experience in online game operation and management, Ms. Li has been instrumental in the company’s operations since joining in 2013. Her leadership is expected to bolster FingerTango’s strategic direction and growth in the competitive gaming sector.

