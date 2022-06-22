Fingerprint Cards board chair resigns after insider trading conviction

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Fingerprint Cards' board chair Johan Carlstrom resigned from his post on Wednesday after being found guilty of illegal insider trading, the company said in a statement.

Updates with resignation, adds share price, detail

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards' FINGb.ST board chair Johan Carlstrom resigned from his post on Wednesday after being found guilty of illegal insider trading, the company said in a statement.

Carlstrom was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making four illegal trades in the company's shares in 2013 and 2014, a Swedish court ruled earlier.

The share price of Fingerprint Cards fell 5.7% by 0945 GMT to trade at their lowest level since late 2018.

Carlstrom is the company's biggest owner with a stake of 7% and controls more than a fifth of the company's votes at shareholder meetings.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More