FingerMotion Announces Key Leadership and Committee Changes

FingerMotion ( (FNGR) ) just unveiled an announcement.
FingerMotion, Inc. announced leadership changes with Michael Chan resigning from the Board, leaving vacancies in key committees. Hsien Loong Wong and Yew Poh Leong have been appointed to the audit committee, while Eng Ho Ng joins the compensation committee, signaling a strategic shift in governance amidst market dynamics.
