News & Insights

Stocks

FingerMotion Announces Key Leadership and Committee Changes

December 04, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FingerMotion ( (FNGR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

FingerMotion, Inc. announced leadership changes with Michael Chan resigning from the Board, leaving vacancies in key committees. Hsien Loong Wong and Yew Poh Leong have been appointed to the audit committee, while Eng Ho Ng joins the compensation committee, signaling a strategic shift in governance amidst market dynamics.

For an in-depth examination of FNGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.