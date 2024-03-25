FingerMotion Agrees To Settle With Benzinga In Lawsuit Against Capybara Research

(RTTNews) - Mobile services and data company, FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR), Monday announced its decision to agree with Benzinga, afinancial newsand conference company, in relation to the lawsuit against Capybara Research.

Under the agreement, Benzinga has agreed to remove the defamatory article published by the short-selling research firm Capybara, alleging FingerMotion of securities fraud and other defaming charges.

The company sued Capybara on January 16 and later added claims against Benzinga too, for republishing the defamatory article.

FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen said, "This is however, only the first step in our drive to fully redress the damage caused by this false and malicious article. We remain committed to pursuing our federal lawsuit until a final judgment has been reached."

Currently, FingerMotion's stock is moving up 2.32 percent, to $2.2 on the Nasdaq.

