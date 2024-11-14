News & Insights

Finexia Financial Group’s Strategic Shift and New Partnerships

November 14, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Finexia Financial Group Ltd (AU:FNX) has released an update.

Finexia Financial Group Ltd has strategically pivoted towards private credit and funds management, despite a dip in key financial metrics. The company has invested in talent and technology to secure future growth, while welcoming a strategic investment from Factory Capital, signaling strong confidence in its new direction. Recent board changes, including the appointment of Robert Spano, are set to bolster Finexia’s corporate finance capabilities.

