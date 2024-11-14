News & Insights

Finexia Financial Group’s AGM Resolutions Gain Full Approval

November 14, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Finexia Financial Group Ltd (AU:FNX) has released an update.

Finexia Financial Group Limited successfully passed all fifteen resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating robust shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors and the ratification of share issues to various financial groups. This unanimous approval highlights investor confidence in Finexia’s strategic direction.

