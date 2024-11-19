News & Insights

Finexia Financial Group Lists New Securities on ASX

November 19, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Finexia Financial Group Ltd (AU:FNX) has released an update.

Finexia Financial Group Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,687,401 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, set for November 19, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors in the stock market may find this development intriguing as it could influence the stock’s liquidity and trading activity.

