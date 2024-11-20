Finexia Financial Group Issues New Unlisted Options

Finexia Financial Group Ltd (AU:FNX) has released an update.

Finexia Financial Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 5,000,001 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.30 each, set to take place on November 20, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in unquoted equity securities. Such strategic steps indicate the company’s efforts to enhance its market positioning.

