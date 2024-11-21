Finexia Financial Group Announces Director’s Interest Shift

Finexia Financial Group Ltd (AU:FNX) has released an update.
Finexia Financial Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Robert Spano acquiring 1,666,667 unlisted options exercisable at $0.30. This move follows shareholder approval at the recent AGM, highlighting a potential strategic shift in the company’s leadership involvement. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects on Finexia’s future growth strategies.
