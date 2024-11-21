News & Insights

Finexia Appoints New Director with Significant Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Finexia Financial Group Ltd (AU:FNX) has released an update.

Finexia Financial Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Daniel Blackwood Ritchie as a new director, effective November 15, 2024. Ritchie holds 1,666,667 unlisted options and is connected to 12,460,713 fully paid ordinary shares through Factory Capital entities. This move signals strategic positioning as Finexia continues to strengthen its leadership team.

