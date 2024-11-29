Fineqia’s Strategic Moves Boost Digital Asset Growth

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.

Fineqia International has reported a remarkable 30% increase in the Net Asset Value of its Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure, thanks to its strategic partnership with Sermont Asset Management. The collaboration has effectively optimized the portfolio by focusing on high-performing blockchain infrastructure tokens, driving significant growth. This success underscores Fineqia’s expertise in digital assets and positions them as a strong player in the market.

