FINEOS Corporation Reports Cash Flow and Growth Strategy

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:FCL) has released an update.

FINEOS Corporation reported a decrease in its cash balance to €29.1 million by the end of September 2024, largely due to seasonal prepayments and a deferred payment. Despite this, the company saw a 23% increase in customer cash receipts from the previous year, attributed to new customer revenues. The company continues to focus on operational efficiency and expects positive free cash flow for the coming fiscal year.

