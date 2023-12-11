Fineco's deposits, managed assets rise in November, shares up

Adds share price in paragraph 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian online bank and brokerage FinecoBank FBK.MI on Monday reported a solid rise in both deposits and managed assets for November, surpassing expectations and sending its shares up as much as 5%.

Like other asset gatherers, Fineco has been suffering this year due to attractive yields on government bonds which have pushed its customers to buy Italian BTPs, hurting the bank's deposits and its managed assets.

JPMorgan analysts welcomed Fineco's 386 million euros in deposit flows - at a time of the year when deposits are normally weak.

However, JPMorgan noted that the bank's 'Cash Park' initiative could have played a role, in which Fineco offers 4% to clients who deposit for six to 12 months new liquidity, meaning cash being moved into a Fineco account for the first time or stemming from assets under custody being sold.

"This offer could have helped the deposit flows ... although Fineco does not disclose how much liquidity was collected on Cash Park," JPMorgan wrote in a note.

Assets under custody, which include BTPs bought by customers, saw 313 million euros in outflows in November.

November was the best month in a year for euro zone government bonds, which could have prompted investors to lock in profits.

The bank's more lucrative assets under management rose by 214 million euros, in a sign that some of the money people pocketed by liquidating their securities was reinvested into Fineco products.

In October new assets under managed at Fineco had totalled just 13 million euros.

Analysts said results were better than expected and a Milan-based trader added that asset gatherers such as Fineco are performing better than banking stocks now that the end of the rate hike cycle is near.

Shares were up 4.8% to 13.555 euros by 1253 GMT, for a 15% gain over the past month. The shares had hit a 14-month low in October.

Fineco's total net inflows were 287 million euros in November, down from 496 million the month before.

($1 = 0.9285 euros)

