FinecoBank Sees Record Growth in Collections and Clients

November 07, 2024 — 04:51 am EST

FinecoBank SpA (IT:FBK) has released an update.

FinecoBank SpA reported a significant increase in net collections for October, reaching €979 million, nearly doubling from the previous year. The bank also saw a historic influx of new clients, with over 15,000 acquisitions in October alone, showcasing its growing appeal among savers and investors. Total assets rose to €136.3 billion, driven by robust performance in managed collections and private banking.

