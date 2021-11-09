FBK

FinecoBank sees higher brokerage revenues in Oct. after strong Q3

Contributor
Federica Urso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

Italy's FinecoBank said on Tuesday it expects brokerage revenues of 16 million euros ($18.49 million) in October after its third-quarter net profit was up 11.1% compared to the previous year.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's FinecoBank FBK.MI said on Tuesday it expects brokerage revenues of 16 million euros ($18.49 million) in October after its third-quarter net profit was up 11.1% compared to the previous year.

The Milan-based bank, which also offers trading and investment services, said its net profit came in at 72.6 million euros in the period from June to September. Revenues rose 6.6% to 193.5 million euros in the quarter.

The lender estimates brokerage revenues to grow over 9% compared to October 2020, pushed by a wider active client base.

The multi-channel bank added its total net inflows in October this year were up 22.2% and assets under management more than tripled compared to a year ago, reaching 501 million euros.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((Federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters