FinecoBank sees higher brokerage revenues in Oct. after strong Q3
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's FinecoBank FBK.MI said on Tuesday it expects brokerage revenues of 16 million euros ($18.49 million) in October after its third-quarter net profit was up 11.1% compared to the previous year.
The Milan-based bank, which also offers trading and investment services, said its net profit came in at 72.6 million euros in the period from June to September. Revenues rose 6.6% to 193.5 million euros in the quarter.
The lender estimates brokerage revenues to grow over 9% compared to October 2020, pushed by a wider active client base.
The multi-channel bank added its total net inflows in October this year were up 22.2% and assets under management more than tripled compared to a year ago, reaching 501 million euros.
($1 = 0.8655 euros)
(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Segreti)
