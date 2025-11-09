FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (FCBBF) Price Target Increased by 29.34% to 24.32

The average one-year price target for FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCPK:FCBBF) has been revised to $24.32 / share. This is an increase of 29.34% from the prior estimate of $18.80 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.79 to a high of $26.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.81% from the latest reported closing price of $12.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCBBF is 0.36%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 153,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 16,993K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,074K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBBF by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 10,925K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,449K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,884K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,670K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBBF by 1.37% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 7,952K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,995K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBBF by 2.93% over the last quarter.

