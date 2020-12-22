Fineco says its CEO Foti not interested in becoming UniCredit boss

MILANO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italian online broker FinecoBank FBK.MI said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Alessandro Foti was not interested in becoming UniCredit's CEO, denying rumours it said had been reported in the press.

Last month Jean Pierre Mustier, the current CEO of UniCredit, announced his decision to leave at the end of his mandate in April or as soon as a replacement is found.

"Alessandro Foti is not interested in any other role and remains fully focused on the development of the bank and its growth prospects", Fineco said in a statement it said was issued in response to press speculation on the next Unicredit CEO.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by)

