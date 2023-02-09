Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stake in TopBuild (BLD)

Fintel reports that Findlay Park Partners LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.85MM shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 2.46MM shares and 7.47% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for TopBuild is $204.31. The forecasts range from a low of $168.67 to a high of $238.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $197.66.

The projected annual revenue for TopBuild is $4,743MM, a decrease of 1.34%. The projected annual EPS is $15.17, an increase of 0.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.19%, a decrease of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.71% to 38,062K shares. The put/call ratio of BLD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,524K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,491K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 9.51% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,120K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 15.91% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 1,546K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 22.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 34.49% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,378K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing a decrease of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 5.88% over the last quarter.

TopBuild Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

