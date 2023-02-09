Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Installed Building Products (IBP)

Fintel reports that Findlay Park Partners LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 1.86MM shares and 6.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.00% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Installed Building Products is $101.39. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.00% from its latest reported closing price of $110.21.

The projected annual revenue for Installed Building Products is $2,539MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual EPS is $7.68, an increase of 20.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 25,418K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 3.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,726K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,423K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,400K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,058K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 7.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 701K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Installed Building Products Declares $0.32 Dividend

On November 3, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $110.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Installed Building Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

