Finding Your Best CD Rates: Long-Term CDs Vs. Short-Term CDs

Certificates of deposit, also called CDs, are a type of deposit account found at both banks and credit unions. With CDs, you choose to set aside money untouched in an account for a designated period of time. In return, CDs typically offer the promise of higher returns than other bank accounts.

CDs can be an excellent short-term investment option. If you’re thinking about opening one, you have a choice to make: whether to go with a long-term CD or a short-term CD. Both options come with several advantages and drawbacks. Keep reading to learn more about long-term vs. short-term CD rates, how the pandemic has affected CD rates and how to determine the right CD investment for you.

CD Basics

You can find CD accounts offered at most banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. When you open a CD, you receive a fixed interest rate that won’t change regardless of your CD term length. As with other deposit accounts, CD accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account category, in the event of a bank failure.

With CDs, you deposit money into the account and simply leave it there until the maturity date. You could end up paying costly early withdrawal penalties if you need to pull your funds out before the CD matures.

CD Terms

CDs are time deposit accounts that earn a guaranteed return over a set period. For bank or credit union CDs, terms can range from as short as one month to up to 10 years. (Brokered CDs, purchased through a brokerage firm, may have terms as long as 20 or 30 years.) Most CDs fall into one of two categories: long-term CDs and short-term CDs. Here’s a closer look at each one.

Long-Term CDs

Long-term CDs can have terms lasting up to 10 or more years, but typically this category refers to CD terms of from four to five years. Typically, longer CDs offer the best CD rates as a trade-off for leaving your funds locked up in an account long term.

Short-Term CDs

Short-term CDs are the opposite—they require less of a time commitment and generally come with lower interest rates. Most short-term CDs fall in the range of three months to one year, but some financial institutions offer terms as short as one month.

How CD Rates Have Changed Recently

With the current economic climate due to the Covid-19 pandemic, banking has changed, including interest rate structures. In March 2020, the Federal Reserve, or the Fed, lowered the federal funds rate. The Fed’s goal with this move was to stimulate economic growth across the U.S. The target range was reduced to zero to 0.25%.

Banks and other financial institutions followed suit and started to lower annual percentage yields (APYs) on most deposit account offerings, including CDs. Online banks have been able to offer higher rates than traditional brick-and-mortar banks, but even online banks’ APYs have dropped considerably.

Currently, the old rules are out the window with CD rates. While you can find some banks that still offer high-yield rates for longer CD terms, many financial institutions have changed their rate structures. Fewer banks offer higher rates for longer terms, and many offer the same APY regardless of term length.

The traditional reward—of a higher APY—for tying up your money for a longer period of time may or may not be available amid the Covid-19 uncertainty. Some banks and credit unions are hedging their own bets by not locking in higher interest rates over a longer term. You may also see specific CDs that offer higher rates, such as for six months or 18 months.

Because of this, long-term CDs may not be as appealing as they once were, unless you were fortunate enough to lock in a higher APY before rates dropped. However, CDs do offer the benefit of paying a fixed interest rate, which, for example, online savings accounts do not.

There are numerous types of CDs available, including no-penalty CDs, which do not charge an early withdrawal penalty, and bump-up CDs, which allow for an increase in APY during the term of the CD.

Long-Term CD Pros and Cons

Pros

Typically (but not always) offer higher rates than short-term CDs

Fixed interest rate protects you against rate drops

FDIC insured

Cons

Your money may be inaccessible long-term unless you pay a penalty

With current Covid-19-driven economic uncertainty, may not pay sufficiently higher APY

Short-Term CDs Pros and Cons

Pros

Still offer guaranteed returns

Shorter time commitment than long-term CDs

FDIC insured

Cons

Typically (but not always) offer lower rates than long-term CDs

You can often earn higher APYs with other types of deposit accounts

How to Choose the Right CD for You

What “the right CD” means will depend on your financial situation and savings goals. Right now, the smart play might be to opt for short-term CDs instead of locking yourself into a lower rate for a longer term. Based on information from the Fed, rates are likely to stay low for quite a while. However, they could start to rise before a long-term CD’s maturity date. The lost interest may or may not be significant, but short-term investments offer more flexibility if the financial climate or your situation changes.

CDs offer guaranteed returns, but the fear of paying early withdrawal penalties can keep people from taking advantage of them. One investment option to consider to avoid these costly fees is to build a CD ladder. You do this by opening several CD accounts with varying maturity dates. As each CD hits that date, you can choose to withdraw your money or roll it over into a new CD.

If you’re not sure you can tie up your funds longer term without touching them, other deposit accounts could offer similar or better rates than CDs right now. Both high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts may offer higher APYs—and with more flexibility than a CD.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a long-term CD?

A long-term CD is generally a CD term between four and five years. Traditionally, long-term CDs have typically offered higher rates than shorter CD terms in exchange for tying up your money for a longer term. Some institutions offer CD terms of up to 10 years or more, although this isn’t as common.

What is a short-term CD?

A short-term CD is generally a CD term that’s one year or less. Most financial institutions offer CD terms as short as three months, but some offer even shorter one-month CDs.

Are CDs worth it in 2020?

CDs are still a viable short-term investment option, offering guaranteed returns. Unfortunately, the current financial climate has caused interest rates on most deposit accounts to drop considerably, including CDs. Some online banks still offer high-yield APYs on CDs, though. Whether opening a CD is right for you depends on your current financial situation, the purpose for which you are saving and whether you can afford to let the money sit in an account untouched for a specific period of time.

Can you lose your money in a CD?

CDs are considered a low-risk investment. They offer guaranteed returns over the length of the CD term. If you choose to pull funds from your CD before it reaches maturity, you’ll have to pay an early withdrawal penalty, assuming it’s not a special type of CD called a no-penalty CD.

The penalty amount typically depends on how long the CD has matured and is usually a portion of the interest earned with the CD. With some shorter-term CDs, the early withdrawal penalty can erase most if not all of the interest earned, and occasionally some of the principal investment, so it pays to compare account offerings very carefully.

Are CDs FDIC insured?

Yes, CD accounts at banks are FDIC insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category, in the event of a bank failure. All federal credit unions, and the majority of state-chartered credit unions, provide similar protection via the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.