Finding Value In Today's Market: Buy Credit Where Credit's Due

When market historians look back at 2020, I think one of the most interesting phenomena will be the way that stock indices absorbed an unprecedented, almost complete shutdown of the economy and immediately started to look forward to better times ahead. It is truly remarkable that we are setting record highs in all three major averages, even as a massive resurgence of Covid-19 ravages the country, but in the sense that “this too shall pass” it makes complete sense. If you are looking for opportunity in the here and now though, that complete recovery and more in stocks makes looking for winners tough.

As Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon said this morning on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the indices are now pricing in not only a complete recovery, but also perfect execution and massive growth for years to come. That makes stocks on a generalized basis vulnerable to a correction, if for no other reason than to price in the risk of the inevitable, that there won’t be perfect execution in every case.

What is interesting, though, is that within that generalized surge in stocks there are discrepancies, and that is where the opportunities lie.

Some are obviously a product of the unique nature of the pandemic. Cruise lines and airlines, for example, took a massive, direct hit to their business that could hamper their recovery for years to come. Others are a little less obvious. Financials would be an example, where underperformance is basically a response to the response to Covid-19. To keep the economy functioning following a shutdown, the Fed has reversed the reversal of its easy money policies and gone back to handing out a few billion here and there and keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels.

The feeling among traders and investors is that that situation makes big profits for banks and other financial institutions, who depend to some extent on a spread between the rate they borrow at and the one they lend at, very unlikely for years to come. That is why the financial sector ETF, XLF, has underperformed that for the S&P 500, SPY, so badly this year:

There is, however, one part of the financial sector that has been dragged down by this but for which the events of the last nine months may end up having a lasting positive impact: credit card and card processing companies.

One of the changes in consumer behavior wrought by the Covid shutdowns and people’s reluctance to frequent busy public places is an acceleration in the shift to e-commerce, at the expense of bricks and mortar retail. In the early part of the holiday season -- the part that includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- online sales were up 27.7% over last year, according to forbes.com.

That is a huge jump, and based on what has happened in the past, it is likely that that transition to online shopping, although forced by circumstance, will probably prove to be quite sticky. I know in my household, my 83-year-old mother-in-law, once forced into holiday shopping online, questioned why she would ever go to a store then pack and ship things again. Assuming that is not an uncommon response, the move to online shopping just took a quantum leap forward, and that is good news for card companies.

Sure, there are some things to worry about, such as a possible wider embrace of cryptocurrency and other alternative payment systems, but the biggest alternative payment system of all is cash, and that isn’t used online: cards are.

With that in mind, does it make sense to you that while the major indices are all hitting records, processing stocks like Mastercard (MA), Visa (V) and Global Payments (GPN) are currently below their pre-February-crash levels? Or how about purer credit card plays through issuers such as Amex (AXP) or Capital One (COF), both of which are more than 10% below their early year highs?

As I said, with a lot of optimism priced into the market in general, finding value has become a tough game to play. Credit card issuers and processors, helped by circumstances that are harming others but held back by their inclusion in an underperforming sector, provide a logical solution to that problem.

